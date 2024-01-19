Valparaiso vs. Illinois State January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) meet a fellow MVC team, the Valparaiso Beacons (2-10), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Leah Earnest: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Olivia Brown: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Saniya Jackson: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nevaeh Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Raeven Raye-Redmond: 3.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Maya Wong: 13.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanna Wilson: 14.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Abbie Aalsma: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caroline Waite: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
