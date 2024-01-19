The Indiana Pacers (20-14), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Moda Center, take on the Portland Trail Blazers (9-25). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 24.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.8 assists per game. He's also draining 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (third in league).

Myles Turner is putting up 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He's making 53.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pacers are getting 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.

Obi Toppin gets the Pacers 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant posts 21.6 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 42.0% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Shaedon Sharpe posts 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.1 points, 1.6 assists and 10.8 boards.

Jabari Walker puts up 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Pacers 108.2 Points Avg. 127.6 116.0 Points Allowed Avg. 124.4 43.6% Field Goal % 51.2% 35.4% Three Point % 38.7%

