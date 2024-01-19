Friday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) playing the Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 14.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Malik Reneau: 16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Trey Galloway: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Anthony Walker: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ Storr: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank 162nd 75.8 Points Scored 75.5 171st 66th 65.9 Points Allowed 73.7 244th 263rd 34.6 Rebounds 35.3 227th 130th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd 262nd 6.6 3pt Made 4.9 349th 280th 12.1 Assists 15.4 75th 23rd 9.4 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.