Friday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) playing the Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 14.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Anthony Walker: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Steven Crowl: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ Storr: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John Blackwell: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank
162nd 75.8 Points Scored 75.5 171st
66th 65.9 Points Allowed 73.7 244th
263rd 34.6 Rebounds 35.3 227th
130th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd
262nd 6.6 3pt Made 4.9 349th
280th 12.1 Assists 15.4 75th
23rd 9.4 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

