Indiana vs. Wisconsin January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) playing the Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 14.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anthony Walker: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ Storr: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Indiana AVG
|Indiana Rank
|162nd
|75.8
|Points Scored
|75.5
|171st
|66th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|244th
|263rd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|35.3
|227th
|130th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|302nd
|262nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|4.9
|349th
|280th
|12.1
|Assists
|15.4
|75th
|23rd
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.