Friday's MVC slate includes the Missouri State Bears (8-3) facing the Evansville Purple Aces (2-11) at 7:30 PM ET.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Information

Evansville Players to Watch

Maggie Hartwig: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kynidi Mason Striverson: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Julia Palomo: 4.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

4.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Alana Striverson: 7.5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Lacy Stokes: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Indya Green: 10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jade Masogayo: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

