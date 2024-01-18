Purdue vs. Penn State January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Lady Lions (10-4) playing the Purdue Boilermakers (9-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
Purdue vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jeanae Terry: 5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abbey Ellis: 14.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
- Shay Ciezki: 16.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leilani Kapinus: 10.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ali Brigham: 10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Taylor Valladay: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
