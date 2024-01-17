The Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) meet a fellow MVC team, the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Ford Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Game Information

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Yacine Toumi: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Tanner Cuff: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Hughes: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 62nd 80.1 Points Scored 67.1 326th 204th 72.1 Points Allowed 72.1 204th 123rd 37.9 Rebounds 34.7 257th 269th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 139th 264th 6.6 3pt Made 6.9 241st 65th 15.8 Assists 12.2 276th 55th 10.2 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

