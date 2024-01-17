Valparaiso vs. Evansville January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) meet a fellow MVC team, the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Ford Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Evansville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Hughes: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Valparaiso vs. Evansville Stat Comparison
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|62nd
|80.1
|Points Scored
|67.1
|326th
|204th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|204th
|123rd
|37.9
|Rebounds
|34.7
|257th
|269th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|139th
|264th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|241st
|65th
|15.8
|Assists
|12.2
|276th
|55th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|163rd
