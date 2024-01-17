The Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) meet a fellow MVC team, the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Ford Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Valparaiso Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tanner Cuff: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kenny Strawbridge: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Hughes: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank
62nd 80.1 Points Scored 67.1 326th
204th 72.1 Points Allowed 72.1 204th
123rd 37.9 Rebounds 34.7 257th
269th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 139th
264th 6.6 3pt Made 6.9 241st
65th 15.8 Assists 12.2 276th
55th 10.2 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.