The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) play the Valparaiso Beacons (4-10, 0-3 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tanner Cuff: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kenny Strawbridge: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Hughes: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jaxon Edwards: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Darius DeAveiro: 6.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jahari Williamson: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Evansville vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank
62nd 80.1 Points Scored 67.1 326th
204th 72.1 Points Allowed 72.1 204th
123rd 37.9 Rebounds 34.7 257th
269th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 139th
264th 6.6 3pt Made 6.9 241st
65th 15.8 Assists 12.2 276th
55th 10.2 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

