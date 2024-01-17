Butler vs. St. John's (NY) January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the St. John's Red Storm (8-7) playing the Butler Bulldogs (8-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
Butler vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Butler Players to Watch
- Caroline Strande: 15 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rachel Kent: 12 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sydney Jaynes: 7.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Meulemans: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ari Wiggins: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
St. John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Unique Drake: 20 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jillian Archer: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skye Owen: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jailah Donald: 4.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
