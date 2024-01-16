Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) facing the Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey: 23.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 11.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank
156th 76.3 Points Scored 85.4 17th
239th 73.4 Points Allowed 67.0 93rd
214th 35.9 Rebounds 41.1 31st
295th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 86th
354th 4.5 3pt Made 8.4 97th
94th 15.1 Assists 18.8 12th
186th 11.8 Turnovers 11.4 146th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.