Purdue vs. Indiana January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten slate includes the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) facing the Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Purdue vs. Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 23.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Braden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 11.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Indiana Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|156th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|85.4
|17th
|239th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|93rd
|214th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|41.1
|31st
|295th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|86th
|354th
|4.5
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|94th
|15.1
|Assists
|18.8
|12th
|186th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|146th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.