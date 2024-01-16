Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) versus the Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten), at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Trey Galloway: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 23.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

23.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Braden Smith: 12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 156th 76.3 Points Scored 85.4 17th 239th 73.4 Points Allowed 67 93rd 214th 35.9 Rebounds 41.1 31st 295th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 86th 354th 4.5 3pt Made 8.4 97th 94th 15.1 Assists 18.8 12th 186th 11.8 Turnovers 11.4 146th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.