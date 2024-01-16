The Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ball State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalin Anderson: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mason Jones: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Davion Bailey: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 23.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

23.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Legend Geeter: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Rank Eastern Michigan AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 301st 69 Points Scored 74.5 194th 266th 74.5 Points Allowed 68.8 122nd 270th 34.5 Rebounds 35 248th 273rd 8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th 317th 5.8 3pt Made 7.5 179th 337th 10.7 Assists 11.8 304th 170th 11.6 Turnovers 11.8 186th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.