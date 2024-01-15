Pacers vs. Jazz January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Utah Jazz (15-19) face the Indiana Pacers (18-14) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton delivers 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.6 assists per game for the Pacers.
- The Pacers are getting 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Myles Turner this season.
- Buddy Hield is putting up 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Pacers are receiving 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Obi Toppin this season.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 23.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Collin Sexton averages 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- John Collins puts up 13.6 points, 7.9 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk posts 8.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Clarkson posts 17.0 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 29.0% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
Pacers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Pacers
|113.8
|Points Avg.
|126.4
|117.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.4
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|35.0%
|Three Point %
|38.3%
