Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) facing the Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Valparaiso Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Ola Ajiboye: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Dalton Banks: 10.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 307th 68.6 Points Scored 67.6 322nd 108th 67.8 Points Allowed 71.1 182nd 119th 38.1 Rebounds 35.3 236th 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 115th 267th 6.5 3pt Made 6.8 247th 304th 11.8 Assists 12.6 252nd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.0 110th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.