The Denver Nuggets (23-11) square off against the Indiana Pacers (17-14) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The matchup airs on ALT and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ALT, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 assists per game for the Pacers.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Buddy Hield gets the Pacers 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown gets the Pacers 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game while posting 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Reggie Jackson posts 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 boards per game.

Jamal Murray posts 19.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 10.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 42.6% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Pacers vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Pacers 115.3 Points Avg. 126.6 110.3 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 49% Field Goal % 50.9% 37.7% Three Point % 39%

