The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) face a fellow ACC squad, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Notre Dame Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 6.2 AST, 6 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddy Westbald: 14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Anna DeWolfe: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Natalija Marshall: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Kylee Watson: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Jasmyne Roberts: 11 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.