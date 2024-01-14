IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) play the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) in a clash of Horizon teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
IUPUI vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tahlia Walton: 11.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 13.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Macey Blevins: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noelle Hubert: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Allison Basye: 5.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.