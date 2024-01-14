The Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) play the Belmont Bruins (8-4) in a clash of MVC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Indiana State vs. Belmont Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Players to Watch

Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Bella Finnegan: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ella Sawyer: 4.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Belmont Players to Watch

Tessa Miller: 14.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tuti Jones: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jailyn Banks: 12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 10.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.