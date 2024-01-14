The Murray State Racers (8-2) face a fellow MVC team, the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Evansville vs. Murray State Game Information

Evansville Players to Watch

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Barbora Tomancova: 8.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Julia Palomo: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

4.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Alana Striverson: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0 BLK

Murray State Players to Watch

Katelyn Young: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK Hannah McKay: 11 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Haven Ford: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

