Purdue vs. Penn State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on BTN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Purdue vs. Penn State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 23.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Braden Smith: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Penn State Players to Watch
- Kanye Clary: 18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Penn State AVG
|Penn State Rank
|12th
|86.8
|Points Scored
|77.5
|125th
|114th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|160th
|29th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|33.3
|311th
|85th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|172nd
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|10th
|19.0
|Assists
|11.7
|312th
|156th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|94th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.