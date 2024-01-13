Evansville vs. Missouri State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) play a fellow MVC squad, the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Ford Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Hughes: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 15.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 13.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Evansville vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|57th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|73.6
|214th
|172nd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|101st
|116th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|40.6
|43rd
|268th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|220th
|267th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8
|136th
|63rd
|15.9
|Assists
|12.7
|245th
|54th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
