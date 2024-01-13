The Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) play the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Butler vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 68.4 266th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
358th 30.0 Rebounds 35.1 162nd
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 5.8 324th
211th 12.6 Assists 12.2 249th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

