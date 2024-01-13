The Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) play the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Davis: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Dre Davis: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaden Bediako: 9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Butler vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 68.4 266th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 358th 30.0 Rebounds 35.1 162nd 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 5.8 324th 211th 12.6 Assists 12.2 249th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

