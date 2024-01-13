Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) meeting the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Toledo Game Information

Ball State Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalin Anderson: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mason Jones: 4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Cochran: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ball State vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 86th 78.9 Points Scored 75 184th 341st 79.8 Points Allowed 67.7 106th 335th 32.5 Rebounds 35.6 232nd 243rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.7 165th 228th 12.9 Assists 12.3 267th 121st 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

