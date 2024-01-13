Ball State vs. Bowling Green January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC slate includes the Ball State Cardinals (9-2) playing the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) at 1:00 PM ET.
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Ball State Players to Watch
- Ally Becki: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Richard: 8.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Marie Kiefer: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
