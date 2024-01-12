The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at UPMC Events Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Anthony Roberts: 14.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Rasheed Bello: 14.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Eric Mulder: 5.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 15.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Stephaun Walker: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Williams: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank 240th 72.6 Points Scored 83.0 38th 252nd 73.7 Points Allowed 66.4 77th 229th 35.7 Rebounds 33.8 290th 57th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 325th 210th 7.3 3pt Made 9.9 22nd 267th 12.3 Assists 13.8 160th 335th 14.3 Turnovers 9.4 30th

