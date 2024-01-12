Indiana vs. Minnesota January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 6:30 PM ET on Friday. The game is available on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Indiana vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Walker: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Minnesota AVG
|Minnesota Rank
|150th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|80.5
|65th
|244th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|72nd
|217th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|38.5
|98th
|290th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|228th
|355th
|4.5
|3pt Made
|8.5
|91st
|98th
|15.1
|Assists
|20.2
|6th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|194th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.