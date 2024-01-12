The Belmont Bruins (7-4) face a fellow MVC squad, the Evansville Purple Aces (2-9), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET.

Evansville vs. Belmont Game Information

Evansville Players to Watch

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Barbora Tomancova: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Julia Palomo: 4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Alana Striverson: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

Tessa Miller: 14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Tuti Jones: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kendal Cheesman: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Kilyn McGuff: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jailyn Banks: 12.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

