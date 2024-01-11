IUPUI vs. Wright State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) play the Wright State Raiders (7-6) in a clash of Horizon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other IUPUI Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.