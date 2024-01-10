Wednesday's contest that pits the St. John's Red Storm (11-4, 3-1 Big East) versus the Providence Friars (11-4, 2-2 Big East) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of St. John's, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on January 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. John's vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 74, Providence 69

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-4.8)

St. John's (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

St. John's has put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Providence is 8-5-0. The Red Storm have a 9-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Friars have a record of 3-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. St. John's has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the past 10 contests. Providence has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm's +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per outing (147th in college basketball).

St. John's pulls down 41.3 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 34.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

St. John's makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Red Storm rank 141st in college basketball with 96.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

St. John's forces 12.6 turnovers per game (125th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (182nd in college basketball play).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars' +134 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.0 points per game (230th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Providence wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 38.2 rebounds per game, 109th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.9.

Providence knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (224th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 30.5% rate.

Providence has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (280th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (168th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.