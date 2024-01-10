Wednesday's game features the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-3, 4-1 Horizon League) and the Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) clashing at Beeghly Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-74 victory for Purdue Fort Wayne according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 10.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 75, Youngstown State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-0.9)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Youngstown State is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Purdue Fort Wayne's 9-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Penguins are 6-6-0 and the Mastodons are 7-6-0. In the past 10 games, Youngstown State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Purdue Fort Wayne has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Horizon League Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons put up 84.4 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (112th in college basketball). They have a +259 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.1 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne ranks 304th in the country at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 fewer than the 38.3 its opponents average.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 3.7 more than its opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne wins the turnover battle by 7.6 per game, committing 9.6 (28th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.