Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Youngstown State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League team, the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Beeghly Center. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Anthony Roberts: 14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rasheed Bello: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Eric Mulder: 6.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Lovelace Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State Rank
|Youngstown State AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|50th
|81.5
|Points Scored
|83.8
|30th
|108th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|89th
|20th
|42.1
|Rebounds
|33.7
|296th
|60th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|324th
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|9.5
|39th
|64th
|15.9
|Assists
|13.5
|178th
|97th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.4
|30th
