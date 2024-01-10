On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Indiana Pacers (15-14) face the Washington Wizards (5-25) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MNMT.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 24.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 42.5% from downtown with 3.6 made treys per game (third in league).

Myles Turner puts up 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Buddy Hield puts up 13.5 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 39.0% from downtown with 3.0 made treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Obi Toppin averages 11.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gives the Wizards 22.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gives the Wizards 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 17.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole this year.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

The Wizards are receiving 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Pacers Wizards 126.3 Points Avg. 116.6 125.5 Points Allowed Avg. 126.8 50.6% Field Goal % 48.3% 38.2% Three Point % 35.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.