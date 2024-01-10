The Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League team, the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Green Bay Game Information

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK David Douglas Jr.: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

IUPUI vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 324th 67.2 Points Scored 63.5 347th 315th 77.6 Points Allowed 65.9 70th 356th 29.9 Rebounds 33.2 314th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th 362nd 3.4 3pt Made 7.6 170th 348th 9.8 Assists 11.8 295th 289th 13.2 Turnovers 12.2 219th

