Wednesday's Big Ten slate includes the Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) versus the Penn State Lady Lions (9-3), at 7:00 PM ET.

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET

Indiana Players to Watch

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Yarden Garzon: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Parrish: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Shay Ciezki: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Leilani Kapinus: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Ali Brigham: 9.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Taylor Valladay: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

