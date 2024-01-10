Evansville vs. Bradley January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) play a fellow MVC squad, the Bradley Braves (7-5, 0-2 MVC), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Carver Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Evansville vs. Bradley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Evansville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Antonio Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Evansville vs. Bradley Stat Comparison
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|249th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|82.5
|46th
|169th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|169th
|249th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|39
|85th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|107th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|265th
|12.3
|Assists
|16.3
|49th
|259th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.1
|54th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.