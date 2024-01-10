The Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) meet a fellow Big East opponent, the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.

Butler vs. Marquette Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pierre Brooks: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Joplin: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Butler vs. Marquette Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank
102nd 78.5 Points Scored 83.2 37th
72nd 66.3 Points Allowed 70.8 178th
303rd 33.5 Rebounds 38.6 98th
314th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.5 229th
90th 8.5 3pt Made 8.1 125th
68th 15.8 Assists 15.2 92nd
62nd 10.3 Turnovers 10.4 69th

