The Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) meet a fellow Big East opponent, the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.

Butler vs. Marquette Game Information

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Davis: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Kam Jones: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK David Joplin: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Butler vs. Marquette Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank 102nd 78.5 Points Scored 83.2 37th 72nd 66.3 Points Allowed 70.8 178th 303rd 33.5 Rebounds 38.6 98th 314th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.5 229th 90th 8.5 3pt Made 8.1 125th 68th 15.8 Assists 15.2 92nd 62nd 10.3 Turnovers 10.4 69th

