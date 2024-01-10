Ball State vs. Buffalo January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Ball State Cardinals (9-2) against the Buffalo Bulls (5-4), at 6:30 PM ET.
Ball State vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Ball State Players to Watch
- Ally Becki: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Richard: 8.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Marie Kiefer: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Chellia Watson: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hattie Ogden: 8.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rana Elhusseini: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Davis: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
