Purdue vs. Nebraska January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) against the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 24 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Braden Smith: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 13.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Purdue vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|139th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|87.3
|10th
|66th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|135th
|28th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|40.9
|37th
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|88th
|15.3
|Assists
|18.9
|11th
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
