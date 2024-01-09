Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) against the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey: 24 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Rienk Mast: 13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Juwan Gary: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Keisei Tominaga: 13.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank
139th 76.5 Points Scored 87.3 10th
66th 65.8 Points Allowed 69.3 135th
28th 41.3 Rebounds 40.9 37th
59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd
69th 8.8 3pt Made 8.5 89th
88th 15.3 Assists 18.9 11th
63rd 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 165th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.