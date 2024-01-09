Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) against the Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 24 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

24 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Braden Smith: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Players to Watch

Rienk Mast: 13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Juwan Gary: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 13.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 139th 76.5 Points Scored 87.3 10th 66th 65.8 Points Allowed 69.3 135th 28th 41.3 Rebounds 40.9 37th 59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 69th 8.8 3pt Made 8.5 89th 88th 15.3 Assists 18.9 11th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 165th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.