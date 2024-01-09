Purdue vs. Nebraska: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Nebraska matchup.
Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Purdue vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-7.5)
|151.5
|-320
|+255
Purdue vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Purdue has put together a 10-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 15 times this season.
- Nebraska has covered nine times in 15 chances against the spread this year.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 15 times this year.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +850
- Purdue is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (second-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Boilermakers' national championship odds up from +1200 at the start of the season to +850. Among all teams in the country, that is the 52nd-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Purdue winning the national championship, based on its +850 moneyline odds, is 10.5%.
