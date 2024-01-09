Tuesday's game between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 79-70 based on our computer prediction, with Purdue taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Purdue vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Purdue vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Nebraska 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-8.5)

Purdue (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Nebraska's record against the spread so far this season is 9-5-0, and Purdue's is 10-5-0. The Cornhuskers have gone over the point total in nine games, while Boilermakers games have gone over 10 times. Nebraska has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 contests. Purdue has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +262 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.5 points per game. They're putting up 85.2 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.7 per contest to rank 101st in college basketball.

Purdue ranks 20th in the country at 41.3 rebounds per game. That's 11.2 more than the 30.1 its opponents average.

Purdue knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents.

Purdue has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (153rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (282nd in college basketball).

