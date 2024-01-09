The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC team, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Notre Dame Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Markus Burton: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • J.R. Konieczny: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tae Davis: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Carey Booth: 6.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Notre Dame AVG Notre Dame Rank
258th 71.7 Points Scored 62.6 351st
189th 71.1 Points Allowed 66.6 81st
20th 42.1 Rebounds 35.9 218th
21st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.1 191st
258th 6.7 3pt Made 6.8 245th
215th 13.1 Assists 10.1 343rd
227th 12.3 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.