The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
FanDuel Georgia Tech (-5.5) 131.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this year.
  • The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 6-point underdogs this season.
  • Georgia Tech has compiled a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 14 times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (71st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (143rd).
  • The Fighting Irish have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.
  • The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

