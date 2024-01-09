The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline FanDuel Georgia Tech (-5.5) 131.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this year.

The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 6-point underdogs this season.

Georgia Tech has compiled a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 14 times this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (71st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (143rd).

The Fighting Irish have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.

The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

