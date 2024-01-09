Indiana vs. Rutgers January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Walker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Clifford Omoruyi: 10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.5 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Derek Simpson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Indiana vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Indiana AVG
|Indiana Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|69th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|35.7
|119th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
