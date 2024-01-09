Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) versus the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Trey Galloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Walker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Clifford Omoruyi: 10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 3.5 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Noah Fernandes: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Derek Simpson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamichael Davis: 5.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 74.7 105th 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 68.7 137th 69th 36.8 Rebounds 35.7 119th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 329th 5.7 3pt Made 5.7 329th 46th 15.1 Assists 15.2 40th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.1 104th

