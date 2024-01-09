Tuesday's game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) matching up at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Rutgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Indiana vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 72, Indiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-3.1)

Rutgers (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Rutgers has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Indiana is 7-8-0. The Scarlet Knights are 3-9-1 and the Hoosiers are 8-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. Rutgers is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games, while Indiana has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (244th in college basketball).

Indiana grabs 35.3 rebounds per game (227th in college basketball), compared to the 34.5 of its opponents.

Indiana makes 4.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.9 (349th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3.

Indiana has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (264th in college basketball).

