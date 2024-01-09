The Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman and the Chicago Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Oilers (-400)

Oilers (-400) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard's 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games give him 33 points on the season.

With 24 total points (0.7 per game), including eight goals and 16 assists through 33 games, Philipp Kurashev is pivotal for Chicago's attack.

This season, Chicago's Dickinson has 20 points, courtesy of 13 goals (second on team) and seven assists (seventh).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom's record stands at 2-13-1 on the season, allowing 64 goals (4.0 goals against average) and amassing 450 saves with an .875% save percentage (66th in the league).

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors with 54 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 40 assists this season.

Leon Draisaitl is another important player for Edmonton, with 42 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring 18 goals and adding 24 assists.

Hyman has posted 25 goals and 16 assists for Edmonton.

Calvin Pickard's record is 3-2-0. He has given up 16 goals (2.82 goals against average) and recorded 151 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 2.35 31st 17th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.75 31st 1st 34.4 Shots 26.2 31st 4th 28.6 Shots Allowed 33 28th 6th 26.05% Power Play % 13.49% 29th 15th 80.31% Penalty Kill % 74.62% 27th

