The Edmonton Oilers (20-15-1) are lopsided favorites when they hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (12-26-2) on Tuesday, January 9. The Oilers are -400 on the moneyline to win against the Blackhawks (+300) in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton's 36 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 21 times.

In the 28 times this season the Oilers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 17-11 in those games.

The Blackhawks have been listed as the underdog 38 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Edmonton has had moneyline odds of -400 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Chicago has been an underdog by +300 or longer on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 6.8 3.80 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.80 2.60 6 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-3 5-5-0 6.1 2.40 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.40 3.80 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.