Ball State vs. Akron January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) against the Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Ball State Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mason Jones: 4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ball State vs. Akron Stat Comparison
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|Akron AVG
|Akron Rank
|182nd
|75
|Points Scored
|78.3
|108th
|107th
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|87th
|230th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|36.9
|174th
|205th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|162nd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.5
|39th
|264th
|12.3
|Assists
|15.1
|97th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.5
|245th
