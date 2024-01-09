Tuesday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC) squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on January 9. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for Akron.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Ball State vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Ball State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 76, Ball State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-9.6)

Akron (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Ball State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Akron's 7-4-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Cardinals' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Zips' games have gone over. Ball State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the past 10 contests. Akron has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game to rank 201st in college basketball and are giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball.

Ball State is 263rd in the country at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Ball State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Cardinals rank 106th in college basketball by averaging 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 230th in college basketball, allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions.

Ball State forces 11.6 turnovers per game (218th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (193rd in college basketball action).

