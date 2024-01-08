Pacers vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - January 8
The Indiana Pacers' (20-15) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Monday, January 8 matchup with the Boston Celtics (28-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET.
The Celtics will look for another victory over the Pacers after a 118-101 win on Saturday. Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics in the win with 38 points, while Bennedict Mathurin put up 20 in the losing effort for the Pacers.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bruce Brown
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|12.0
|4.6
|2.9
|Andrew Nembhard
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|7.7
|1.9
|4.0
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Al Horford: Out (Nir - Rest)
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
