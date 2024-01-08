The Boston Celtics (28-7) face the Indiana Pacers (20-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 244.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 244.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 244.5 points in 22 of 35 games this season.

The average total for Indiana's games this season has been 251, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has gone 20-15-0 ATS this season.

The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those games.

This season, Indiana has won seven of its 14 games, or 50%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 7 20% 120.9 247.7 110.1 234.3 229.4 Pacers 22 62.9% 126.8 247.7 124.2 234.3 244.0

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of the Pacers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.579, 11-8-0 record) than away (.562, 9-7-0).

The Pacers' 126.8 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 110.1 the Celtics allow.

Indiana has put together a 20-8 ATS record and a 20-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Pacers and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 20-15 7-7 24-11 Celtics 19-16 17-15 19-16

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Pacers Celtics 126.8 Points Scored (PG) 120.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 20-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 20-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 124.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110.1 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 13-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-14 13-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.