The Boston Celtics (23-6), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, go up against the Indiana Pacers (14-14). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.4 points, 3.8 boards and 12 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).

Myles Turner posts 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocks (seventh in league).

Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 3 boards per contest.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum provides 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Celtics.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Celtics are getting 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Derrick White this season.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Pacers Celtics 126.5 Points Avg. 120.1 125.8 Points Allowed Avg. 109.9 50.6% Field Goal % 48% 38% Three Point % 37.6%

