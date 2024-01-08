Pacers vs. Celtics January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (23-6), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, go up against the Indiana Pacers (14-14). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton puts up 24.4 points, 3.8 boards and 12 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in league).
- Myles Turner posts 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocks (seventh in league).
- Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 3 boards per contest.
- Bruce Brown puts up 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum provides 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Celtics.
- On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are getting 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Derrick White this season.
- Jrue Holiday is averaging 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Celtics
|126.5
|Points Avg.
|120.1
|125.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.9
|50.6%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|38%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
